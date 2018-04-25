Kempe had a rock-solid rookie season in 2017-18, totaling 16 goals and 37 points while firing 119 shots on net in 81 contests.

Kempe showed a ton of promise as a rookie and figures to be a key contributor down the road, but it may take another season or two before he'll establish himself as a legitimate starter in most season-long fantasy formats. However, the 2014 first-round pick remains a valuable asset in dynasty leagues, and should be treated as a potential value pick in the later rounds of redraft formats next campaign.