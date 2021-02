Kempe notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and four PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Kempe set up Alex Iafallo's power-play marker in the third period. During a four-game point streak, Kempe has a goal and three helpers. The 24-year-old Swede is up to nine points, 41 shots and eight PIM through 13 contests this season. The power-play usage elevates Kempe to a viable option in fantasy, as he supplements decent scoring with modest physicality (10 hits this year).