Kempe scored an empty-net goal and fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Kempe's empty-netter answered an Artemi Panarin power-play goal from 16 seconds earlier. The tally snapped a seven-game point drought for Kempe, who now has 10 points, 63 shots and 36 hits in 31 games this season.

