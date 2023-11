Kempe scored a goal on eight shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Kempe has an active eight-game point streak, during which he's racked up five goals and seven assists. He tallied at 9:58 of the second period to give the Kings their only lead of the contest. The 27-year-old forward is off to a great start in 2023-24 with six goals, 15 points, 53 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-7 rating through 13 outings in a top-line role.