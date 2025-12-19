Kempe scored twice in a 2-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Both goals came in the second period. Kempe's first came in the second period when he skated into the offensive zone and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot from distance. His second came after he intercepted a Bolts' pass in his own zone and took off, ultimately scoring on a short breakaway with a nifty backhand deke around Vasy's left pad. It was Kempe's first multi-goal game of the season. He has 13 goals, 17 assists and 99 shots in 34 games, and he's on pace for his third consecutive 70-plus point season.