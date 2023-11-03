Kempe had two assists in a 3-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Kempe extended his scoring streak to five games and eight points, including six assists. He is off to a hot start this season and could be poised to better the career mark (67 points) he delivered last season. Still, Kempe's been a bit unlucky -- he's firing a lot of pucks (37), but has only three goals. That's a slow start after putting in 41 last season. But don't worry. He's converted on just 8.1 percent of his chances, which is a steep drop from his 16. 4 from last season and 12.5 career numbers. Kempe's luck will change soon.