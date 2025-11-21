Kempe scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Kempe ended a six-game goal drought, and his tally came at a good time. He tied the game at 3-3 with 59 seconds left in regulation, helping the Kings earn a standings point in a contest where they never held a lead. The 29-year-old winger has gone 13 appearances without a multi-point effort, but his goal Thursday ended his first multi-game drought of the year. Overall, Kempe has seven goals, 20 points, 71 shots on net, 41 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 21 appearances.