Kings' Adrian Kempe: Forces overtime with goal
Kempe potted a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Kempe has accumulated 12 goals and 27 points in 76 games this season, his scoring rate suppressed by the Kings' anemic offense of 2.39 goals per game. The first-round pick from 2014 had 37 points last year. He likely garners a little interest in deeper formats, but has room to grow still at 22 years old.
