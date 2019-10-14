Kings' Adrian Kempe: Gathers assist
Kempe posted an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Kempe has been bumped down to the fourth line amid some early-season struggles. The center has produced two assists and 11 shots on goal in five games this year. While he remains in the bottom-six, he's not likely to produce much fantasy value.
