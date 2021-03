Kempe produced a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Kempe set up Drew Doughty for a goal midway through the second period. The 24-year-old Kempe has three points in his last two games. He's at 13 points in 21 appearances overall, but nine of them have come with the man advantage. The power-play production offsets an unfortunate third-line assignment at even strength -- the versatile Kempe is only a depth option in fantasy.