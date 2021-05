Kempe recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Kempe set up Tobias Bjornfot's first NHL tally at 18:12 of the third period. The 24-year-old Kempe has been solid lately with a goal and three assists in his last four games. The Swede is up to 28 points (14 scores, 14 helpers), 116 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-15 rating through 49 appearances this season.