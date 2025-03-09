Kempe logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Kempe made a subtle touch to jar the puck loose along the boards, and Quinton Byfield took care of the rest on the game-winning tally 27 seconds into overtime. The 28-year-old Kempe has been limited to two assists over his last five outings, but he remains on the top line. He had a new linemate, Andrei Kuzmenko, for Saturday's contest, giving the trio a bit more offense than Alex Turcotte did. Kempe is up to 51 points, 180 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-13 rating over 61 appearances. A repeat of his 75-point regular season is unlikely, but Kempe still has enough time to return to the 30-goal mark for the third time in four years.