Kempe picked up an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Kempe had the secondary helper on Dustin Brown's opening goal in the first period. Kempe has 26 points (11 goals, 15 apples) in 72 games this season, with 107 shots and a minus-10 rating. He's not likely to match the 37 points he posted in last year's breakout effort, but much of that can be attributed to the Kings' 30th ranked offense of 2.36 goals per game.