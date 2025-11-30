Kempe scored the game-winning goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Kempe set up Anze Kopitar in the first period for the opening goal, then closed out the scoring himself at 3:58 of overtime. Kempe entered Saturday with no multi-point efforts since Oct. 23 versus the Stars. The winger had been limited to one goal over his last six games as well, so this was a big performance to break out of the slump. He's up to eight goals, 22 points, 81 shots on net, 48 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 25 appearances.