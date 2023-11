Kempe failed to score a goal against the Capitals on Wednesday despite seven shots on net.

Kempe's goalless streak currently sits at four games, during which he has recorded a combined 12 shots. Last season, Kempe's longest drought was seven games in late February, so it's unlikely this slump will continue too much longer. The forward faces a tough matchup against Colorado on Sunday but afterward will get Columbus and Montreal on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.