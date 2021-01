Kempe scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Kempe's wielding a hot stick currently -- he has scored in each of the last three contests. That accounts for all of his offense in five games. The Swede has added 16 shots on net and six hits as a modestly physical option on the Kings' top line. As long as he stays in that role, Kempe is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.