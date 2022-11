Kempe notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Kempe helped out on a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the first period. Over the last four games, Kempe has two goals and an assist, a solid bounce-back run after he went three games without a point. The winger is up to six tallies, three assists, 28 shots on net, 13 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 11 contests overall.