Kempe scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Kempe entered Wednesday on a six-game dry spell, which followed a stretch where he scored six times in three contests. He snapped the drought with his goal at 4:27 of the third period. The Swede is up to 12 scores, 20 points, 82 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 32 appearances. He centered the second line Wednesday, but the Kings' inconsistent offense could see Kempe shuffled around more in the near future.