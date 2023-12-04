Kempe notched two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Kempe helped out on both of Quinton Byfield's tallies in the contest. While he's picked up four assists over his last five games, Kempe has not scored a goal in that span, which is his longest stretch without a marker this season. The 27-year-old is still playing on the top line, racking up 22 points, 72 shots on net, 24 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 21 appearances. Given that role and his overall steady production, it's unlikely he fails to find twine for much longer.