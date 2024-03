Kempe notched three assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kempe assisted on three straight goals in the second period, one from Vladislav Gavrikov and two more from Anze Kopitar. This was Kempe's second multi-point effort over six contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old has 21 goals, 37 helpers, 206 shots on net, 96 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 63 appearances.