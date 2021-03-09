Kempe recorded a hat trick in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Kempe was easily the best King on the ice Monday. He got them on the board at 9:45 of the first period, then added a power-play tally in the second and the game-tying goal with just 2:32 left in regulation. The big outing gave Kempe nine goals and 17 points in 24 games this year. He's added 64 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-6 rating. The Swede has five goals and two helpers in his last five games, so he's outplayed his third-line assignment fairly well lately.