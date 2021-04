Kempe registered an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Kempe set up Trevor Moore's empty-net tally in the final minute of the third period. The 24-year-old Kempe reached the 25-point mark for the fourth straight campaign with 13 goals and 12 assists in 46 contests this year. He should continue to fill a middle-six role either as a winger or a center.