Kempe recorded a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Kempe has continued his strong season in April with eight points, including five on the power play, over seven contests this month. The 27-year-old forward helped out on a Pierre-Luc Dubois tally in this game. Kempe is up to 73 points (26 on the power play), 241 shots on net, 110 hits, 72 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 75 appearances in a top-line role with playing time in all situations.