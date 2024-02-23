Kempe logged a power-play assist, seven shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Kempe has remained a steady scorer in February with two goals and four assists over seven appearances this month. The 27-year-old forward is up to 49 points (15 on the power play), 172 shots on net, 79 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 55 outings. Kempe was back on the top line Thursday after moving around when Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) was briefly in the lineup earlier in the month. Kempe should continue to be a solid source of points and grit.