Kings' Adrian Kempe: Impressive fantasy showing Tuesday
Kempe netted his seventh goal of the season, picked up four PIM and fired three shots on goal in Tuesday's win over the Ducks.
Kempe has been a productive fantasy player thus far, managing 11 points in 15 games. He hasn't typically been shooting the puck much, so it was good to see him put three pucks on net Tuesday. The second-line center is worth a look right now, as he's picked up 12 PIM and is sporting a very impressive plus-11 rating.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...