Kempe netted his seventh goal of the season, picked up four PIM and fired three shots on goal in Tuesday's win over the Ducks.

Kempe has been a productive fantasy player thus far, managing 11 points in 15 games. He hasn't typically been shooting the puck much, so it was good to see him put three pucks on net Tuesday. The second-line center is worth a look right now, as he's picked up 12 PIM and is sporting a very impressive plus-11 rating.