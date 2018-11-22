Kings' Adrian Kempe: Injured against Avalanche
Kempe suffered a lower-body injury against the Avalanche on Wednesday and is not expected to return, Jon Rosen of FOX Sports West reports.
Like every team, the Kings have Thanksgiving off, but they also don't play on the NHL's busy Friday slate. That gives Kempe until Saturday's home game against the Canucks to get over this injury. For the moment, he's day-to-day.
