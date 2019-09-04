Kings' Adrian Kempe: Inks three-year deal
Kempe put pen to paper on a three-year, $6 million contract with Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Kempe missed just one regular-season contest last year while registering 12 goals and 18 helpers. The center saw an uptick in ice time to 14:30 per game (compared to 13:20 in 2017-18), but was unable to get back over the 30-point mark. The Swede figures to slide into a third-line role behind Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter, but could see plenty of work with the No. 2 power-play unit.
