Kempe (upper body) is week-to-week but expected to return before the end of March, Darren Dreger of TSN reports Thursday.

Kempe will miss his second straight game Thursday versus Vancouver. He has 19 goals, 51 points, 50 PIM and 81 hits in 57 outings in 2023-24. If Kempe was expected to miss the rest of the regular season, then the Kings might have been more aggressive buyers leading up to the March 8 trade deadline due to the extra maneuverability that would have been provided by placing Kempe and his $5.5 million cap hit on long-term injured reserve. However, Kempe's current timetable wouldn't allow for that scenario, and the 27-year-old is not presently on IR or LTIR.