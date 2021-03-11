Kempe scored twice on six shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Kempe struck on the power play in the first period and added an even-strength marker in the second. In the two-game series versus the Ducks, Kempe lit the lamp five times. The Swede has six goals and two helpers in his last six outings, with five of those points coming on the power play. He's up to 11 goals and 19 points in 25 contests.