Kempe scored three goals on nine shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Kempe's first two goals came on the power play, and he also scored an empty-netter. With the hat trick, he earned his first 40-goal campaign, finishing with 41 tallies and 26 helpers through 82 contests. The 26-year-old forward surged late in the campaign with nine points over his last seven outings. Kempe should continue to log top-line minutes alongside Anze Kopitar in the first round against the Oilers.