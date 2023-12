Kempe notched an assist, four shots on goal, three hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Kempe has lacked a finishing touch this month, but he's still produced a goal and seven assists over 10 games in December. The 27-year-old is at little risk of losing his top-line spot as long as he avoids a prolonged slump. He's at 28 points, 98 shots, 34 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 30 outings overall.