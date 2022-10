Kempe scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Kempe was denied on one odd-man rush in the third period, but he cashed in on another one in short order. The 26-year-old winger ended his three-game point drought with the tally. He's at five goals, two assists, 17 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating in eight contests overall, but his offense should remain steady if he stays on the top line.