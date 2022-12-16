Kempe scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins.

With the Kings down 2-0 in the third period Kempe got to work, banging home the rebound on a Kevin Fiala shot midway through the frame before doing his best Alex Ovechkin impression with a one-timer from the faceoff circle late in regulation. Kempe beat Linus Ullmark a third time in the shootout, one of three successful attempts by the Kings in seven rounds. The 26-year-old has scored four goals in his last four games, continuing a surge that has seen him rack up five goals and nine points in the last 12.