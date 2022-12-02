Kempe produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Kempe set up Kevin Fiala for an empty-net goal to secure the win. Over his last five games, Kempe's offense has come back to life with a goal and four helpers. The 26-year-old winger is up to 16 points (eight goals, eight assists), 72 shots on net, 41 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 26 contests overall. The Kings' top line of Kempe, Fiala and Anze Kopitar is clicking like they did to begin the year, which is good news for their fantasy managers.