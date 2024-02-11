Kempe registered an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Kempe has remained solid amid the Kings' recent struggles -- he has seven points over his last nine games. The 27-year-old helped out on a Quinton Byfield empty-netter tally late in the third period. Kempe is up to 44 points, 150 shots on net, 59 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 49 outings overall as one of the Kings' most consistent scorers this season. He has yet to go more than two games without a point, and that's happened only three times.