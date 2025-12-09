Kempe scored a goal, distributed an assist and picked up two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Kempe lit the lamp for the Kings' first goal of the contest just under eight minutes into the opening period. He later had the primary helper on Anze Kopitar's game-winning tally. With the pair of points, Kempe is up to 10 goals, 16 assists, 87 shots on net and 56 hits through 29 games this season. The 29-year-old forward has put the offensive dry spell he experienced late in November behind him with six points in his last five games. He continues to lead Los Angeles in points and his strong category coverage gives him a high ceiling in fantasy this season. Look for Kempe to contend for his third consecutive season scoring 70-plus points.