Kempe logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Kempe helped out on Andrei Kuzmenko's tally in the second period. Later in the frame, Kempe took a knee-on-knee hit from Evander Kane, but Kempe was able to continue playing and finished the contest with 20:24 of ice time. Kempe is one of the Kings' most important players -- he's racked up 10 points, 20 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over five playoff outings in a top-line role.