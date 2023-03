Kempe scored twice, including a shorthanded marker, in Sunday's 7-6 win over St. Louis.

Kempe extended the Kings' lead to 3-0 in the first period, beating Joel Hofer with a wrist shot while shorthanded. Kempe would add a second goal in the third, one-timing a Vladislav Gavrikov feed from the slot. The 26-year-old Kempe has four goals and six points in his last three contests. He's up to 36 goals, a new career high, and 22 assists through 73 games this season.