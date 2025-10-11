Kempe scored once on six shots on goal while adding an assist, one blocked shot, four hits and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Kempe factored into both of the Kings' two goals Saturday, including netting his first goal of the season. The 29-year-old is up to three points through three games played and has also been a factor physically so far this season. The winger has delivered 11 hits, on pace to crush his career-high of 119, set in the 2022-23 season.