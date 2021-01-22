Kempe scored a goal on a team-high five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

For the second game in a row, Kempe lit the lamp in the third period. This time, he gave the Kings a lead, and it held up for their first win of the year. Head coach Todd McLellan adjusted his lines for Thursday's game promoting Kempe to the top line alongside Anze Kopitar and Alex Iafallo. The Swede has two goals, 13 shots and six hits in four contests. Fantasy managers may remember Kempe had 32 points in 69 outings last year -- he's worth a look in deeper formats while he's in a top-six role.