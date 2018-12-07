Kempe scored early in the second period of a 6-3 loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

Kempe has now scored in two of his past three games, which could be a sign that he's starting to find his way forward. The problem is that he's skating for the offensively-challenged Kings, which could hinder his potential this season. Be careful with him unless you're in a dynasty league, as he looks to be setting himself up nicely for down the road, even if he struggles to reach his potential this year.