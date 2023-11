Kempe scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kempe tallied in the third period, restoring a three-goal lead for the Kings. He's racked up two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. The 27-year-old forward is up to three tallies, nine points, 30 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-3 rating through nine contests overall.