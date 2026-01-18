Kempe scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Kempe has three goals and two assists over 10 outings in January. He hasn't posted a multi-point effort since Dec. 18 when he scored twice against the Lightning, though a lack of scoring is far from an individual problem given the Kings' recent play. Kempe is up to 16 goals, 37 points (seven on the power play), 133 shots on net, 90 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 48 appearances.