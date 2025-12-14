Kempe scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames.

Kempe's point streak is up to four games (two goals, three assists). He opened the scoring at 11:10 of the first period, but the Kings weren't able to get another puck legally past Dustin Wolf -- they had a goal overturned for a distinct kicking motion in overtime. Kempe has 11 goals, 28 points, 94 shots on net, 57 hits, 17 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 31 appearances this season in a top-line role.