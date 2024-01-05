Kempe scored two goals on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Kempe's four-game point streak ended in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs, but he was right back on the scoresheet Thursday. The 27-year-old played on a line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alex Laferriere, who each had two assists on Kempe's goals. Kempe has rarely been separated from Anze Kopitar in recent years, so this is somewhat uncharted territory for the Kings' usually stable forward lines. Kempe is at 14 goals, 35 points, 112 shots on net, 41 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 35 outings overall, and he should be able to find success with just about anyone as linemates.