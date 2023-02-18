Kempe scored a power-play goal on five shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

By his recent standards, this was a quiet game for Kempe. He's scored eight times over his last four contests, and he's added one helper and 19 shots in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 28 tallies, 15 helpers, 14 power-play points, 167 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-7 rating through 56 outings this season. With the Kings on a three-game winning streak and Kempe red-hot, he should have no problem remaining in a top-line role.