Kempe scored two goals and earned an assist, leading the Kings to a 7-6 win over the Wild on Saturday.

Kempe, who plays mostly on a line with Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar, has started the season with a flourish. The 26-year-old center has three goals among four points during the Kings' opening three matches. Kempe scored his second goal of the season at 4:28 of the first period Saturday. Kempe recorded the game-winner at 8:03 of the third period as the Kings' top line accounted for nine points.