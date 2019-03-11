Kempe picked up a nice assist on rookie Carl Grundstrom's goal against the Ducks on Sunday night, Curtis Zupke of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Coach Willie Desjardins has paired up Kempe with Grundstrom in the rookie's first two games since getting called up, and the two players have clicked so far. Kempe hasn't yet built on last season's 37-point breakout, with only 25 points so far, but perhaps this new pairing will spark an extended run of production.