Kings' Adrian Kempe: Not yet a household name
Kempe has five goals and eight helpers working against a minus-10 rating through 49 games this season.
This is a strong scoring rate for a bottom-six contributor, and Kempe's plus-minus value is merely a byproduct of being on a team with the league's worst goal differential at minus-36. Remember, the Swede was scooped up by the Kings in the first round (29th overall) of the 2014 draft, and there's probably no better time than the present to pick him up in some of the deeper dynasty leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...