Kempe has five goals and eight helpers working against a minus-10 rating through 49 games this season.

This is a strong scoring rate for a bottom-six contributor, and Kempe's plus-minus value is merely a byproduct of being on a team with the league's worst goal differential at minus-36. Remember, the Swede was scooped up by the Kings in the first round (29th overall) of the 2014 draft, and there's probably no better time than the present to pick him up in some of the deeper dynasty leagues.