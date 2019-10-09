Kempe posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

The center supplied a helper on Ilya Kovalchuk's first goal of the season. Kempe is currently seeing second-line minutes with the aforementioned Kovalchuk and Jeff Carter on his wings. The Swede will be looking to build on his 28 points and minus-10 rating from the 2018-19 campaign.